A former Labour MP for Hartlepool has been ordered to pay £434,435 in damages to a former parliamentary worker who he sexually assaulted, harassed and victimised.

An employment tribunal ruled against Mike Hill in July last year, and has now set out the compensation his victim is entitled to.

Hill became the MP for Hartlepool in June 2017, and resigned in March 2021.

The woman worked at Westminster and is referred to as Ms A to protect her identity.

She told the tribunal that Hill's actions have had a profound psychological impact on her.

He has also now been ordered to do training about sexual harassment in the workplace.

Shadow Minister Kate Hollern resigned from her post last May after the employment tribunal heard she had tried to "isolate" Ms A from support when she spoke to others about Hill's actions.

In July last year, Hill was also found to have breached parliament's sexual misconduct policy.

