A pub chain accused of health and safety failings over a student's death outside one of its nightclubs in Durham will stand trial.

Durham University student Olivia Burt, 20, from Hampshire, was fatally injured when a barrier collapsed outside the formerly named Missoula bar in Durham on 7 February 2018.

Stonegate Pub Company is being prosecuted by Durham County Council over four alleged breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Not guilty pleas were formally entered on behalf of the company at a plea hearing at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday 18 May.

The scene of incident which took place in February 2018 in Durham. Credit: ITV News

The charges include two counts of an employer/self-employed person failing to discharge their general health and safety duty to a person other than employee, and two counts of contravening health and safety regulation.

It is expected the case could last four weeks and it is therefore unlikely it will be heard at Durham Crown Court.

The deadline set for the defence's submission of evidence is the 7 September.

A trial date and alternative location are yet to be set.