Sam Fender has added to his haul of music awards by winning a prestigious Ivor Novello gong.

The North Tyneside singer won the award for 'Best Song Musically And Lyrically' on 19 May, with his hit Seventeen Going Under.

The Ivor Novello Awards are rewarded to artists by The Ivor Academy for exceptional songwriting and composing. The winner is selected by judges who belong to the Academy.

This latest accolade follows Sam's successful night at the Brit Awards in February where he scooped the prize for the 'Best Alternative/Rock Act.'

Seventeen Going Under is the singer-songwriter's lead single of an album under the same name.

