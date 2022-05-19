Fishermen are protesting on Teesside over the ongoing deaths of crabs and lobsters which they say is decimating their industry.

Government scientists say natural algae in the water is responsible, but protestors want proof that recent dredging in the North Sea has not also had an impact.

30 fishing boats from Whitby, Redcar and Hartlepool will sail to South Gare to meet protestors on land to demonstrate about the continuing crisis.

Those involved say The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) findings that natural algae in the water killed the shellfish can't explain the extent of the deaths; and suspect dredging in the Tees has unearthed the chemical Pyradine which has killed the creatures.

Since the October 2021 the region's coast has been affected by dead crabs and lobsters washing up onto the beaches.

As a result, the fishing community says it has been dramatically impacted with reduced catches and income.

The ongoing issue has led to some marine experts and members of the fishing industry from the North East and North Yorkshire crowdfunding.

Joe Redfern, is leading the campaign which aims to raise £10,000 for Newcastle and York University's to independently test waters from the Tees and North Sea.

The money will also go towards legal fees, and support for the worst affected.

An investigation was relaunched by DEFRA in February to allow for additional sampling as dead sea-life continued to wash up on the region's shores.

