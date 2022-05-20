Play Brightcove video

Ant and Dec visited Gateshead College today (Friday 20 May) to surprise young people on their Making it in Media programme with The Prince’s Trust.

The TV duo met the group of 16 to 25-year-olds completing the two week programme which aims to help the next generation of young talent from the region to start their careers in the media and entertainment industry.

The ITV stars watched content produced by the trainees, before handing out certificates to recognise their achievements.

Launched in London initially, it offers training in editing, camera work, script writing, digital skills, and creating their own TV production.

Ant said: "It has been a dream of ours to bring this programme home to Newcastle for such a long time. To finally be here and see what every young person has learnt, how their confidence has grown and what they have produced over the past two weeks has been incredible and humbling. We are so proud of each of them."

Dec added: "The reason we created the Making it in Media programme with The Prince’s Trust was to give talented young people like those we have met today some of the skills needed for this industry."

Helen Carnell spoke to Ant and Dec for ITV Tyne Tees

Brandon Johnson-Smith, 21, from Newcastle said: "Before the course, I had no idea about what I wanted to do and didn’t really feel like working in the media was something I could do. I’ve really enjoyed the camera and editing work though and it’s now something I’d love to do this as a future job."

Rebecca Kelly, 19, Newcastle added: "Hearing from Ant and Dec today, two people from this area about the doubts and difficulties they faced starting out, alongside the skills and experience I’ve learnt on the programme has made me feel so much more confident about my future. It’s been an amazing experience."

Tom Bradley, Head of Visual and Performing Arts at Gateshead College who have helped deliver the course said: "It’s been great working with The Prince’s Trust over the last two weeks and seeing the confidence and skills the young people have developed.

"I’d like to give a personal thanks to all the media professionals who’ve been so generous with their time and knowledge to help us show the young people what it takes to make it in the industry."

Following the course, the young people have the opportunity to attend an afternoon of job interviews at a Prince’s Trust Get Hired event at PROTO in Gateshead on Friday 27 May. Ant and Dec are seeking support of local businesses to offer opportunities to the next generation of homegrown talent.

Interested businesses with relevant entry level jobs or internship opportunities in the digital, media and entertainment industries can find out how to get involved by contacting The Prince’s Trust.