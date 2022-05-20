Man dies after van crashes into house in County Durham

A man has died after the van he was in crashed into a house in County Durham.

The collision happened on Thursday 19 May on Medomsley Road in Consett.

Police were called just before midnight and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed overnight, re-opening this morning at 9:30am.

A spokesperson from Durham Constabulary said: "Police were called at 11.55pm yesterday to a collision in which a van had collided with a house in Medomsley Road, Consett.

"Sadly, a male occupant of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The road was closed until 9.30am today to allow for recovery of the vehicle and for collision investigators to work at the scene."