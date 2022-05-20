Middlesbrough will not be granted city status as part of the Queen's 2022 Jubilee celebrations.

It has been announced today that eight towns will be raised to city status, but despite launching a bid and making the shortlist, Middlesbrough did not make the cut.

Out of the 39 towns on that shortlist, the successful bids were Bangor in Northern Ireland, Colchester, Doncaster, Milton Keynes, Dunfermline, and Wrexham.

The Cabinet Office announced that Stanley in the Falklands Islands will become the first Overseas Territory to claim the honour, while Douglas on the Crown Dependency of the Isle of Man also ascended to city status.

The eight are some of the places that "make Britain great", according Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay.

The loss for Middlesbrough will come as a disappointment as the award has historically helped boost local communities and opportunities.

The town council launched its bid in 2021, showcasing Middlesbrough’s "distinct identity, civic pride, heritage, history and traditions", its royal links and prominent local figures.

Middlesbrough Town Hall. Credit: Ian Cooper

The submission of 50 town centre photos and an outline of the town's economic profile failed to sway the panel of experts, who passed on recommendations to the Queen for a final decision.

Middlesbrough remains the UK's eighth largest town.

Giving his reaction, Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: "I want to say a massive congratulations to all of the UK’s newest cities. It’s a fantastic honour and brilliant news for them all.

"We decided to bid after it became clear the public were overwhelmingly in favour of us throwing our hat in the ring. Our bid was full of ambition, passion and optimism for Middlesbrough’s future.

"Our bid was unique in that it had support from around the North East and North Yorkshire. We had the backing of our neighbours in Yorkshire all the way up to the Scottish borders. I believe we presented a compelling case and would have loved Middlesbrough to have been named a city.

"We’re looking forward to a brilliant weekend of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee and I’d like to congratulate Her Majesty on her seven decades of remarkable service to our country."

It is the Queen who made the final decision after being presented with recommendations. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay said, "As we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s colossal contribution to society, I am thrilled that we are able to recognise some of the many places that make Britain great."