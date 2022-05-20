Play Brightcove video

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called for the authorities to act quickly to stop pitch invasions in order to avert a "potential tragedy".

Five games ended in pitch invasions this week, resulting in multiple altercations and abusive behaviour aimed towards players and staff.

Heading into the game against relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday 22 May, Howe stressed his worry that the same could happen at Turf Moor.

He said, "I am concerned, I'm concerned for the safety of everyone connected with both teams because I think it's not something we want to see on a regular basis. The safety of the players, referees, managers, coaches, is paramount.

"We have to find a way to guarantee that safety. We're there to do a job to the very best of our abilities but we shouldn't have to be dealing with scenes we've seen at the end of games.

"The scenes at Nottingham Forest were shocking to see and at Everton as well.

"I think we're going into dangerous territory where something could happen in a game that has terrible consequences and I don't think anyone would want to see that so I think the authorities have to act quickly."

When it comes to Turf Moor on Sunday, Howe says he is expecting to discuss security options before the game.

"I don't know the actual briefs we've been given in terms of security and the end of the game, but I'm sure it is something we will discuss.

"It's sad to think that we have to do that when we're concentrating on a game but we're well aware of the situation."

According to the Football Offences Act 1991, it is an offence for fans to enter the pitch "without lawful authority or lawful excuse".