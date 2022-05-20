Teenager seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Sunderland

A teenager has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a bus in Sunderland.

The 15-year-old boy was crossing Newcastle Road when he was hit at around 4:25pm on Wednesday 18 May.

The driver remained at the scene and is supporting officers.

The boy's family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers.

Northumbria Police is appealing for information after the incident.

Sergeant Steve Chappell said: "This is clearly a serious incident that has left a teenager in hospital.

"It happened on a busy road near the Greyhound Stadium – so we are appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

"We are also interested to hear from anybody who may have dashcam footage that can support our investigation.

"I would ask that the public refrain from any speculation both out in the local community and on social media as we determine the circumstances surrounding the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220518-0807.