Thousands of Sunderland fans head to Wembley for play off final

Sunderland fans have started making the trip down to London for the League One play off final at Wembley tomorrow.

The Black Cats take on Wycombe Wanderers in the game, which if they win, sees them promoted back to the Championship.

This is the fourth season Sunderland have spent in League One after they were relegated in 2018.

Around 45,000 fans are travelling from the North East in the hopes of seeing the club claim victory.

Many fans are making the more than 270 mile trip from Sunderland to London, but these fans have gone the extra mile - literally - travelling all the way from Bulgaria and the US!

Kick off is at 3pm Saturday 21 May and if you were not lucky enough to be able to travel to London to see the game, it will be broadcast on Sky Sports from 2:30pm.