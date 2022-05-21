Newcastle Cathedral will open its doors for comedy lovers as it launches a monthly event, ‘Cathedral of Comedy.'The company behind the new addition to the Cathedral’s creative programme is Lee & David Productions, which was started up two years ago by childhood friends and event organisers, Lee Hardy and David Rickwood.

Fresh from a successful nationwide tour of cult animation, Salad Fingers, the duo approached the Cathedral with the idea of running a series of monthly comedy evenings.

Lee and David.

They said: “We visited Newcastle Cathedral not long after its refurbishment and were struck immediately with the history, atmosphere and sheer beauty of the place. We heard they were considering opportunities to widen their appeal so we got in touch.

"Suffice to say, we’re really delighted to be working with the Cathedral to bring a new 500 strong audience to this important city landmark through an evening of laughter and great entertainment."

Revd Peter Dobson, Canon for Outreach and Discipleship at Newcastle Cathedral.

A spokesperson for the Cathedral said: "Since our recent redevelopment works were completed, we have been actively looking for opportunities to bring new audiences into our ancient and beautiful worship space.

“Our hallowed walls have held the joy and the tears of the people of Newcastle for 900 years. Nothing has changed. A Cathedral is a place in which people should experience joy – whether through music, words or the creative arts.

"We are confident - and will continue to work closely with the promoters to ensure - that the comedians will respect our sacred space, and bring nothing but positivity to a great evening of entertainment.”

Irish comedian David O’Doherty headlines the first night of the ‘Cathedral of Comedy’ series. Credit: Lee & David Productions

Irish comedian David O’Doherty will be topping the opening night bill on Saturday 21 May. The night will also feature guests such as Matt Reed, Kelly Edgar and Anth Young.

Later dates include headliners Lou Sanders (16 July) and Phil Wang (24 September).

Tickets for the opening night are available online.