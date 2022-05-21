Joy for Sunderland fans as the Black Cats secure promotion to the Championship
Sunderland have secured their place in the Championship.
The Black Cats beat Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL play-off final to clinch promotion, much to the delight of some 46,000 fans who made the trip to Wembley to cheer on their side.
Sunderland won a play-off campaign at the seventh time of asking thanks to goals in either half from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart, meaning they join Wigan and Rotherham in winning promotion to the second tier.
