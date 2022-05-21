Sunderland have secured their place in the Championship.

The Black Cats beat Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL play-off final to clinch promotion, much to the delight of some 46,000 fans who made the trip to Wembley to cheer on their side.

Sunderland won a play-off campaign at the seventh time of asking thanks to goals in either half from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart, meaning they join Wigan and Rotherham in winning promotion to the second tier.

Were you at the game?

Send us your photos to feature in our gallery - email ttvnews@itv.com

Fans cheering on Sunderland in the play-off final. Credit: PA

Young fans were among those to see Sunderland secure promotion. Credit: PA

Joy for fans as the Black Cats return to the Championship for the first time in 4 years. Credit: PA