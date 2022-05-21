Sunderland win promotion to Championship in front of thousands of Wembley fans

Sunderland are back in the Championship after four seasons away after they beat Wycombe 2-0 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley.

The Black Cats finally won a play-off campaign at the seventh time of asking thanks to goals in either half from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart, meaning they join Wigan and Rotherham in winning promotion to the second tier.

Given their wretched history in the play-offs, where they had lost three finals and three semi-finals previously, Sunderland were keen to get their business done early and, roared on by 46,000 noisy supporters, they made an electric start.

The breakthrough came in the 12th minute as Embleton justified his recall to the team by bursting forward and unleashing a swerving shot from 25 yards that went straight through Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Sunderland then scored another goal in the second half when Stewart fired home into the bottom corner for his 26th – and most important – goal of the season.

That settled matters and Sunderland saw out the remaining time with ease before the celebrations were able to begin in earnest.