Dad of Chloe Rutherford pays tribute to 'baby daughter and her handsome prince'

Services have taken place in South Shields and Gateshead to remember victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on the fifth anniversary of the attack.

In South Shields friends and family of childhood sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry lay flowers and held a minutes silence at 10.31am.

It was at 10.31pm on the 22 May that the bomb exploded in the foyer of Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford

Mark Rutherford, father of 17-year-old Chloe paid tribute to his "baby daughter and her handsome prince" during a moving service outside South Shields Town Hall.

He thanked the people of Tyneside for coming together and showing respect to the couple, and the charity set up in their name.

The Together Forever Trust grants bursaries to help aspiring young performers and sports people fulfil their potential.

Philip Tron

It has so far approved 250 applications, some who were at today's service.

In Gateshead, family and friends of Philip Tron gathered next to his memorial bench in Low Fell.

Mr Tron died in the attack alongside his partners daughter Courtney Boyle, who was 19.

Philip's nephew Luke David Martin read the names of the 22 victims who lost their lives and said he wanted the service to be a celebration of his uncle's life and the difference he made to his community.