A very busy week - but one thing clearly at the top of the agenda - the cost of living crisis.

In the Queen's Speech debate on the subject on Tuesday, Wansbeck Labour MP Ian Lavery warned: "poverty is rife... I see it in my constituency. I see that people are malnourished."

He added there has been a local increase in shoplifting recently. "People who are desperate to keep their kids clean are stealing sanitary products and soap powder."

On Wednesday, the chief inspector of constabulary said be believed crime will rise nationwide, and officers should use their discretion in deciding whether to prosecute people who steal in order to eat.

Ministers weren't best impressed with that suggestion.

They have been pretty clear that more support with people's bills will be forthcoming, but the questions remain: what will they do and when?

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke gave us a couple of clues on Thursday (while visiting Darlington Hippodrome to celebrate government funding that's helped the theatre get through the pandemic).

The Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland MP said: "We need to make sure that [extra support] is going to make the most difference to the families who need it the most over the course of the autumn and winter ahead."

So it sounds like the Treasury are looking at targeting low-income families for more help, likely with energy bill discounts or increased benefit payments, but maybe not for a little while yet.

On Thursday we learned that an employment tribunal had ordered the former Labour MP for Hartlepool Mike Hill to pay £434,000 in compensation to a former parliamentary worker who he sexually assaulted, harassed and victimised.

It's thought the case may encourage other victims in parliament to take court action, amid continuing concerns about so-called 'Pestminster' culture.

Despite huge local opposition, the government are showing no sign of backing down on their plans for a new asylum reception centre in the village of Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire.

In fact, Thirsk & Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake told me on Tuesday that Home Office officials had informed him that the first 60 asylum seekers were due on site by the end of the month.

On Wednesday, the Conservative MP managed to get himself added onto the end of the list at Prime Minister's Questions, where he argued this "will devastate the community" and pleaded with Boris Johnson to "stop the plans."

The PM replied: "I understand the strength of feeling" and said he was sure there would be more chances to discuss it.

At a public meeting on Thursday night, Home Office officials said their boss, the Home Secretary Priti Patel, will meet local people to hear their concerns, though we don't know when.

Mr Hollinrake will lead a debate on the asylum centre in the Commons this coming Tuesday.

Worth noting a couple of contributions from North East Conservative MPs in a Queen's Speech debate on Monday evening.

Jacob Young (Redcar) said "I wish to thank the government for bringing forward the Conversion Therapy Bill again. I speak as a gay Christian who cannot wait for this government to finally outlaw conversion therapy. Everyone, LGBT or otherwise, deserves to grow up and grow old being who they are, without the threat of disgusting, outdated and, I hope, soon-to-be criminal practices labelled as 'conversion therapy'."

A few minutes later, Dehenna Davison (Bishop Auckland) said she was "very pleased" to see the legislation taken forward. But, she said, conversion therapy should be banned "not just for under-18s and not just for people who are part of the LGB community, but for everyone - for the entire LGBT community. I certainly plan to continue my engagement with government to make sure we get the right legislation on this abhorrent practice."

On Wednesday, we learned that there will be a debate on 20 June about reinserting trans conversion therapy into the government's proposed ban, after a petition got well over 100,000 signatures.

And finally, could the House of Lords be coming to York or Sunderland? Probably not.

The suggestion came from Michael Gove who, with 'levelling up' in mind, said he'd block plans to move peers to a conference centre in Westminster while parliament is being restored.

Stoke seems to be his preferred destination, and I think Sunderland might just have been on the list for alliterative purposes.

York was mooted by Boris Johnson a couple of years ago, but the body in charge of the restoration said it hadn't been considered as it raised "constitutional implications". It seems that's about whether the Lords could function many miles from the Commons, or Whitehall.

We found some sceptical enthusiasm for Mr Gove's idea from the leader of Sunderland City Council, and the Labour peer (and former North East MP) Baroness Hilary Armstrong.

But there was an immediate backlash in the Lords chamber on Monday afternoon, with quite a few present making clear that this would be a decision for parliament, not government.

Conservative peer Lord Cormack even called the Levelling Up Secretary "an intellectual flibbertigibbet", which (I now know) is to say he's a bit silly.

