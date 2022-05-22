Woman in critical condition in hospital following A1 crash in Durham

A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A1(M) in Durham.

Four people were taken to hospital after a crash in Belmont in the early hours of this morning (22 May).

A woman who was a passenger in the Ford Kuga sustained serious injuries. The three other people in the car suffered minor injuries.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Credit: NCJ Media

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call to 999 at 1:17am this morning to a road traffic collision on the A1 north near Belmont in which two people were thought to be trapped.

"We sent a rapid response paramedic, two hazardous area response teams, three emergency ambulance crews, a clinical team leader and the doctor from Great North Air Ambulance.

"Three patients were transported to University Hospital North Durham and a further patient was taken to the RVI in Newcastle."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.