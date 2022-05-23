A cyclist was left with a fractured spine after being involved in a collision with a car on Teesside.

The man in his 40s was injured in a crash with a black Nissan Qashqai on the Thornaby Road interchange roundabout with the A66/A1130/George Street.

Cleveland Police said a cyclist was found to have a fracture to his spine following medical treatment.

The incident happened at about 7.50am on Wednesday 18 May.

The force is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact PC David State on 101, quoting incident number 083805.

