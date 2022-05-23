A man has appeared in court charged with the historic murder of North East schoolgirl Nikki Allan almost thirty years ago.

The seven-year-old was found dead on 8 October 1992, in the then derelict Old Exchange Building, near her family home at Wear Garth, Sunderland.

On Monday morning, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that a man had appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates Court charged with murder.

54-year-old David Boyd, from Norton, will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court.

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “This is an extremely tragic case and our thoughts very much continue to be with the family and friends of Nikki Allan.

“A significant investigation has been ongoing ever since Nikki’s death 30 years ago.

“As with any unsolved cases of this nature, they are never closed. Our dedicated teams constantly review the evidence and follow any new investigative leads that may come to light.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Nikki’s family for their patience and cooperation and we will continue to offer them any support they may need.”