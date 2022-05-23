A woman and a girl have been arrested after an alleged abduction attempt of a toddler in Redcar.

The alleged incident involved a two-year-old girl who was reportedly walked away by two people during a car boot sale at Redcar Racecourse, on Thrush Road.

Cleveland Police said the two returned the girl when challenged at the event on Sunday 22 May.

In a statement, the force said: "Two females (one 21 years and one a juvenile) are in custody following an alleged incident at a car boot sale at Redcar racecourse on Thrush Road this afternoon (Sunday 22nd May).

"A woman reported that her two-year-old child was walking next to a family member when two females approached her and tried to walk away with her.

"When challenged, they reportedly released the child and were detained."

Officers are investigating and are appealing for information from the public.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal for any information regarding this alleged incident or regarding the females reported to be involved - especially in the period prior to 2.15pm," the statement continued.

Anyone with information can contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting ref 86878, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...