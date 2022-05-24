A man has been jailed after admitting sexual offences committed against a young girl beginning over a decade ago.

Kyle Welsh, from Stockton, was investigated by police after they received a third-party report in 2020 that he had sexually assaulted a child from around 2009 to 2013.

The girl was aged roughly six or seven when the abuse began.

Cleveland Police said specialist officers provided safeguarding and support during the investigation, and remarked on the girl's courage to come forward.

Welsh appeared at court in March and pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and sexual activity with a child. He was remanded in HMP Durham and appeared for sentencing at T eesside Crown Court on Wednesday 18 May .

Welsh, of Consett Close, Stockton, received a prison sentence of five years and 10 months and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) as well as a restraining order on his release.

Speaking on Tuesday 24 May, officer in the case Detective Sergeant Cheryl Hall, said: "This was an upsetting case involving offending against a child who was only six or seven years old when it began.

"The victim lived with what happened to her for many years until she felt able to confide in someone, which took an enormous amount of courage.

"I hope she can take some comfort now that Welsh is behind bars and that he will also be subject to strict conditions.

"I hope she can begin to rebuild her life and I wish her well for the future."

Detective Chief Inspector Deb Fenny added: "I can’t emphasise enough that police are here for victims of sexual abuse - no matter how long ago it may have taken place.

"If you have been affected by this, please come forward when you feel able to; we will listen to you and support you throughout an investigation and court process. We are always here for you."