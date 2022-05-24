Residents on Tyneside are urged to discover World War heritage on their doorstep.

As part of War Graves Week, hosted by The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), free guided tours will take place in Newcastle to teach people about those who made the ultimate sacrifice and are buried in the community.

More than 200 graves at St Andrews cemetery, in Jesmond, bear the names of those who died in the line of duty.

There are 183 burials from the First World War which include airmen, sailors and soldiers from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa who fought at the battles of the Somme, Ypres, Mons, Fromelles, Gallipoli and Jutland.

Plus, there are more than 30 burials from the Second World War which include two Battle of Britain fighter pilots from Jesmond.

Tours will be held on 25 and 28 May. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

On the tours, people will learn about the Ordinary People, Extraordinary Times project - the focus of this year's War Graves Week.

Alongside the front-line armed forces, the CWGC will be celebrating the value those who served during the World Wars brought to key sectors such as healthcare, logistics, infrastructure and communications.

Local volunteer Geoff Sexton is leading the tours with his knowledge of our War heroes. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The tours will be led by local resident, Geoff Sexton, who is a volunteer for the CWGC.

Geoff said: "For us, remembrance and the sharing and caring for World War heritage is a daily duty.

"Behind every name on a war grave or memorial in Newcastle is a human story waiting to be discovered and War Graves Week is the perfect opportunity to do just that."

Geoff says it was important for people to realise the role Tyneside had during the World Wars:

Tours will take place on 25 and 28 May at 10.30am at St Andrews and Jesmond Cemetery. Spaces can be booked here.

