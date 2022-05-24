A man charged with murdering a schoolgirl almost 30 years ago has made his first crown court appearance.

Nikki Allan was found dead in a derelict building after going missing near her family home in Sunderland on October 7 1992.

The seven-year-old had been at her grandparents' flat but a desperate search was launched when she failed to make it back to her own home in the same block.

The following morning she was found inside the then-derelict Old Exchange Building after her coat and shoes were spotted. She had been stabbed 37 times.

David Thomas Boyd, of Norton, County Durham, has been charged with Nikki's murder and appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday 24 May.

The 54-year-old, who spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court on June 20.

Following the news that Boyd had been charged, Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: "This is an extremely tragic case and our thoughts very much continue to be with the family and friends of Nikki Allan.

"A significant investigation has been ongoing ever since Nikki's death 30 years ago.

"As with any unsolved cases of this nature, they are never closed. Our dedicated teams constantly review the evidence and follow any new investigative leads that may come to light.

"I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Nikki's family for their patience and cooperation and we will continue to offer them any support they may need."