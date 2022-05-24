A man has been charged in connection with a crash on the A1(M) near Durham which left a woman in a critical condition.

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 1.15am on Sunday 22 May on the northbound carriageway, close to J62 Carrville.

A woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Durham Police confirmed on Tuesday 24 May that he has since been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.