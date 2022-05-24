Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier has been called-up for England's Nations League matches in June.

Gareth Southgate named his 27-man squad today, with the Magpies' defender chosen to appear in the national line-up once again.

England are scheduled to play Hungary twice, plus Germany and Italy, between 4 June and 14 June.

The 31-year-old made his senior national debut in 2017 and has so far had 35 appearances for his country.

Alongside Trippier, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and Fikayo Tomori have been selected fresh from their Serie A win, and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen and Leicester's James Justin both received their first national call-ups.

Notable omissions include Sunderland-born Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Leicester playmaker James Maddison, Aston Villa skipper Tyrone Mings and Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe.

Southgate explained he decided to include Trent Alexander-Arnold and not Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson due to each of their involvements in their club's Champions League final.

Southgate said: "We've learned over the last three or four years, where we've had players in that (final) match, the emotional fall-out, win or lose, from that game is enormous.

"So you're not too sure what's going to come through the door and it's very difficult to get yourself up after that, so I spoke with the two lads about what they felt was best for them.

"They're in different positions because Jordan's age, the number of caps he's got, is totally different to Trent of course and we've got good players in all those (midfield) areas of the pitch. We've got cover.

"But we felt that with Hendo, we didn't need to see him this summer and with Trent, slightly different. We'd like him to be with us from the start of the camp.

"We gave him the option of reporting a bit later so he got a longer break after the final, but he felt more comfortable to keep going and finish a bit earlier."