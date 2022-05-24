An appeal has been made for mourners to attend the funeral of a war veteran from Teesside who has passed away with no known family or friends.Maurice Winspear was born in Whitby in 1923, before working for the United bus company on Teesside, and later, at British Steel.

The 98-year-old served in the Royal Scots Fusiliers and spent four years deployed on active service on the front line in Italy during the Second World War as well as tours in Syria, Palestine and Egypt.

Described as a quiet and humble man, his campaign medals were his pride and joy as well as listening to Middlesbrough FC games on the radio after losing his sight in recent years.East Cleveland-based celebrant Sue Dicken is officiating at his funeral and reached out to the Teesside community with an appeal for mourners to attend the service, to help give Maurice the send-off she feels he deserves.The service will be at Kirkleatham Crematorium near Redcar on Tuesday 31 May at 2pm.

Sue said: "Many of you will know that I work as a celebrant. I would like to reach out to our community in the hope that some of you may be able to help.

"Maurice Winspear aged 98 years passed away in a care home, he has no family and friends. Maurice was a very private, quiet, and humble man who didn’t speak about his past, here’s the thing… I have discovered that Maurice served in the Royal Scots Fusiliers and spent four years deployed on active service on the front line in Italy during the Second World War, he also spent time in Syria, Palestine, and Egypt.

"In recent years Maurice lost his sight and his favourite thing in life was to listen to the Boro games on the radio, in addition to this, his most precious possessions were his campaign medals."Having this information, I felt incredibly sad that this gentleman’s funeral could potentially be unattended. I have contacted the British Legion and they are going to attend with their Standard, however, I would like to appeal to anyone who may be able to attend Maurice’s funeral."