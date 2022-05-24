Play Brightcove video

The annual puffin count has started on the remote Farne Islands in what will be a critical year for assessing how the species is faring.

A team of National Trust Rangers set out on their work at this time of year as the birds return to the islands, off the Northumberland coast, to nest after spending the Winter at sea.

With full surveys unable to be carried out in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions, this year’s figures will be vital for understanding how the seabirds are doing.

The 14-strong team will also return to live on the Inner Farne to conduct full surveys across eight of the 28 islands.The rangers look for things like numbers falling or rising, the effects of climate change and their food sources.

The survey involves counting the number of active burrows across the islands - small holes in the ground where the puffins nest. This is done one section of land at a time.

The results give the team vital data to spot population trends.

Harriet Reid, area ranger at the National Trust says: "Although conducting the count over the past couple of years has been more difficult, we put in place a good system of monitoring to ensure vital data could still be collected.

"Puffins literally live on the edge in every sense, mostly living on remote, ground predator free islands and are very picky when it comes to food, preferring sandeels.

"In order to track how puffins are doing, our counts are particularly important so that we can analyse population trends to see if they are increasing, decreasing or stable."Not for the faint-hearted, the team of rangers live on the islands for nine months of the year, in part, conserving the birds (and others on the islands).

The birds – which are the size of a small bag of sugar - will stay until the last chicks fledge in mid-August.