A driver who led police on a 20-minute chase through Newcastle has been jailed for a year and banned from the road.

Liam Storey ignored red lights and reached speeds of up to 80mph while being pursued by Northumbria Police on the evening of Saturday 21 May.

The chase ended when the 31-year-old lost control of the BMW he was driving and clipped the rear wheel on a traffic island, which caused the tyre to deflate.

That allowed officers from the force’s motor patrols department to stop the vehicle and bring Storey into custody.

On Monday 23 May - less than 48 hours after the pursuit - Storey, of Eastern Way, Kenton, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance use and failing to provide a specimen when he appeared before magistrates in Newcastle.

He was sentenced to one year in custody and was handed a 30-month driving ban. Storey will have to take an extended test before being allowed to drive again.

Liam Storey initially claimed to officers that he had “blacked out” and later refused to cooperate with police in interview. Credit: Northumbria Police

Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: "This was a fast-moving incident that endangered the lives of other road users.

"For an offender to be arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced all within 48 hours is an excellent result and I would like to thank everyone who played their part, including all our criminal justice partners. It was a real team effort.

"Our roads are not racetracks and we are committed to bringing effective justice against anybody who flouts the law and risks the safety of the public while behind the wheel.

"We make no apology for our robust response and I am pleased that Storey now begins a custodial term."

The court heard that police spotted the silver BMW, which was of interest, at about 5.35pm on Saturday as it headed on the A696 past Woolsington towards Newcastle.

But when instructed to pull over by officers, Storey instead hit the accelerator, reaching speeds of nearly three times the legal limit as he drove through Newbiggin Hall and towards Stamfordham village.

When arrested, Storey claimed to officers that he had “blacked out” and later refused to cooperate with police in interview.