Sunderland and Middlesbrough football clubs have confirmed their pre-season plans.

Sunderland AFC

Following a momentous end to last season, the Black Cats will report back on 22 June before playing a set of behind-closed-doors contests as they gear up for their Championship return.

They will then head to Portugal in July for two fixtures.

On returning to Wearside, the players will round off their summer with four domestic matches before the Championship opener on 30 July.

Supporters are advised that all pre-season fixtures will be played away from home due to concerts taking place at the Stadium of Light.

Middlesbrough FC

On Teesside, Chris Wilder's squad kick-off the warm-up matches at Bishop Auckland's Heritage Park ground on Saturday 25 June at 1pm.

A crowd of 1,000 watched last summer's pre-season opener when Middlesbrough beat the Northern League side 3-0.

Boro will then also head to Portugal on Saturday 9 July for a week-long camp that will see at least one friendly played in the south west of the country.

That will be followed by a trip to League One side Morecambe which is lined up for Tuesday 19 July at 7pm.

It i the first time in almost a decade that Boro have visited the Mazuma Stadium - the previous occasion being 2013 when they were 2-0 victors in a pre-season game during Tony Mowbray's tenure as manager.

Further friendlies will be announced in due course, including the potential of a home fixture on Friday 22 July.

Newcastle United are yet to confirm their pre-season plans.

