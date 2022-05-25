Play Brightcove video

It looks like a beached whale and even smells like a beached whale, but no whales were harmed in the making of this spectacle.

This week's addition to Majuba beach in Redcar was actually an internationally renowned piece of street theatre.

The disturbing installation is simply called 'The Whale', with the artists behind it saying they want it to make a powerful statement about the environment and climate change.

As part of the experience a team of performers act as scientists and 'run tests' to find out why it happened.

The Redcar whale installation even produces the smell of decay. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The replica sperm whale was made in 2013 and has since been ‘washed up’ at cities and towns across Europe including London, Paris and Madrid.

It was designed to be as realistic as possible, even producing the smell of decay.

The three-day experience, which ended on Tuesday 24 May, is also being used for educational purposes, with schools being offered lessons on whales, their environment, and the impact our changing climate is having on them.

No whales were harmed in the making of this spectacle. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Councillor Louise Westbury said: "This is art with a serious purpose.

"We know all about the effects of climate change in Redcar and Cleveland and this is a very powerful educational tool to bring the message home.

"We hope the piece will create discussion within our communities about the effects of climate change and in particular the impacts as a coastal town."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...