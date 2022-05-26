Dave Stewart grew up in the Barnes area of Sunderland - and the city where he spent his childhood dreaming of playing for his beloved Sunderland Football Club is where he will launch his latest album.

He's best known to most as one half of Eurythmics - one of the most successful musical acts of all times - selling an estimated 75 million records worldwide.

Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox were among the 2020 inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation also announced Eurythmics as nominees for 2022 induction for their 'profound impact on music.'

Written during lockdown, Ebony McQueen is the story of how he discovered music - told through a fictional blues voodoo Queen.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "There’s a point in your life when something's put before you and you can either choose this path or that path.

"If you’re open to it, the right path chooses you. And the whole story is about how that awakening happens.”

Dave Stewart's new album Ebony McQueen Credit: Bay Street Records

There's talk of a film and a musical of his story in the future. The video features art work from a Sunderland artist called Kathryn Robertson and was filmed with Dave standing against the wall of his Dad's old house.

Dave Stewart sat down with our presenter Amy Lea to talk about the album, his enduring love of Sunderland football club and his desire to work with Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

