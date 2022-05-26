Pop icon Jason Donovan has spoken of his love for Newcastle and its beloved football club after landing on Tyneside for a two-week theatre stint.

The actor and singer spoke to ITV Tyne Tees about everything from Newcastle to Neighbours during an interview at the Theatre Royal where he's performing in Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

He said: "I'm a big fan of Newcastle and I'm a big fan of Newcastle United. My wife is a massive supporter of the team. We spend a lot of time in this part of the world."

For many, Donovan is Joseph, having made his stage debut as the musical's title character in the 1990s - leading to a number one single and a best-selling soundtrack.

In this production he is returning as Pharaoh and appears directly after the interval.

The 53-year-old joked that he hoped the audience would, after a few drinks, be throwing Newcastle scarves at him.

And turning the conversation to another chapter from Donovan's career success, Neighbours, he wouldn't be drawn on any of the details of its upcoming final episode.

The popular Aussie soap is drawing to a close in August after 37 years and Donovan will be joined by Kylie Minogue and whole host of big names for the last hurrah.

Joseph runs at the Theatre Royal until Saturday 4 June.

