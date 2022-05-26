A pensioner who died after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Newcastle has been described as a "foundation stone" by his family.

Thomas Nicholson, 74, was involved in the three-vehicle collision on Brunton Road, near the entrance to Newcastle Falcons’ Kingston Park stadium, last month.

Police were called to the crash at about 3.40pm on Friday 29 April.

Mr Nicholson, known as Tom, of Kenton Bank Foot, suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

In a tribute released on Thursday 26 May, his family thanked staff at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) who cared for him before his death.

They said: “Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather, a friend to so many and a man you could truly rely on to always be there when you needed him.

“We have lost the foundation stone of our family but his memory will live on in all who knew him.

“The family would like to thank all the staff on Ward 18, High Dependency Unit at the RVI for making Dad’s final days so comfortable.”

The collision happened on Brunton Road near to the entrance of Newcastle Falcons’ Kingston Park stadium. Credit: Google Maps

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and have appealed for anybody who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Tom’s family at this awful time and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened and the difficult events of the last four weeks.

“We are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries into this collision, and would like to thank those who have already been in touch following our public appeal which was issued shortly after this incident.

“I would ask anybody who has any information, who has yet to do so, to come forward and assist our investigation, as we look to give Tom’s family the answers that they deserve.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference NP-20220429-0702.