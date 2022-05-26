The parents of Manchester Arena bombing victims Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry are one step closer with their campaign to overturn a law preventing them from registering their children's deaths.

Chloe's parents Mark and Lisa Rutherford and Liam's mother Caroline are fighting to change what they say is an antiquated law which means only a registrar can register the deaths of those subject to a public inquiry.

The issue was this week debated in Parliament and is now being reviewed.

Leading the debate in the House of Commons, Labour MP for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, said the families in her constituency "cannot grieve if they cannot carry out this final, official act for their children".

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck said she will never give up fighting for what is right for Chloe and Liam. Credit: Parliament TV

Justice Minister Tom Pursglove said it was the law for details of deaths to be established in the inquest process, but he would be reviewing it "with utmost priority".

He added that it was a possibility families may be able to choose whether to be involved in the registration process.

The debate comes five years after the atrocity, in which 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande concert.