A woman from the Tyne and Wear area has died following a crash on the A66 in Cumbria.

Christine Gooding, 61, was the passenger in one of three vehicles involved in the collision near Warcop on Monday 23 May.

Officers were at 12.13pm to a collision involving a Volkswagen Golf, which Ms Gooding was travelling in, as well as a Volkswagen T Cross and an HGV.

Two people were airlifted to hospital including the driver of the Golf - a man in his 50s who is described as being in a critical condition - and the driver of the T Cross, a woman in her 50s, who is described as being in a stable condition.

Two other people suffered minor injuries.

Cumbria Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 or report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 87 of 23 May.