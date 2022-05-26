Vampires gather in Whitby to attempt world record for Dracula's 125th anniversary
A mass gathering of people dressed as vampires in Whitby is attempting to break a world record.
Hundreds have been outside the historic Whitby Abbey to attempt the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed in vampire costumes.
It's all to mark the 125th anniversary of the publication of Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula which was inspired by the abbey.
The record is currently held by Doswell in Virginia, USA, where 1,039 vampires gathered in 2011.
The event is being run by English Heritage, who oversee the 13th century abbey, as part of a year of special events in honour of the book.
Vampire dress is defined as black trousers, skirt or dress, black shoes, waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat and fangs on the top set of teeth.
Those taking part have been treated to re-enactments of Dracula by the Time Will Tell Theatre, music from a Goth band, toasted marshmallows and fish and chips.
Check out some of the outfits:
Other events to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Dracula being published include:
Dracula Story, 28 May - 5 June: Celebrate all things Bram Stoker with hands on kids activities during the may half term.
Summer Explorer Quest, 23 July - 4 September: Enjoy a family adventure through the grounds of Whitby Abbey with a historical twist.
Dracula, 20 July - 21 August: Watch the story performed live in the 13th century ruins that inspired Bram Stoker.
Vikings, 27 August - Sunday 28 August: Learn more about vikings and explore what their encampments would have been like when they invaded the North East coast. Children even have the opportunity to learn some battle skills.
Illuminated Abbey, 21 October - 31 October: Watch Whitby Abbey be lit up with dramatic illuminations. The story of Dracula will be brought to life within the Abbey with a twist on the usual light show.
Halloween Quest, 22 October - Sunday 30 October: Enjoy half term fun as children can get involved in a creepy trail around the Abbey.