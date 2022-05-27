Fish and chip shops in Whitley Bay say they're feeling the strain of price hikes caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

The National Federation of Fish Friers has warned that oil and fish supplies have been affected and demand has gone up, almost doubling the price of these ingredients.

They say 50% of the sunflower oil we use in the UK comes from Ukraine, and supplies of Russian caught cod and haddock have been affected by Russian sanctions.

Andrew Crook from the National Federation of Fish Friers says: “They’ve banned the import of Russian caught fish, so that adds up to the price of fish doubling and it will probably continue to rise."

He went on to say there is also an issue with beef dripping, adding: “There is a problem with labour at the refinery places so that’s doubled in price as well so it really is the perfect storm.

“Later in the year we’re expecting potatoes to be expensive. Farmers have decided to plant less acreage of potatoes because fertiliser has trebled in price, so it just seems that everything is stacked up against us unfortunately.

“I do think we need to change our attitude towards fish.”

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently visited Whitley Whaler fish and chip shop on a pre-election visit.

Now, owner Georgina Walker says they're struggling to deal with rising costs and may be forced to put prices up.

Manager of Trenches fish and chip shop, Chris Marsh, told ITV Tyne Tees fish prices have doubled since they opened four years ago.

He says people have an expectation of the price of fish and chips and this can be hard to maintain.

Leigh Foster, who manages Pantrini’s fish and chip shop, thinks people need to change their idea that fish and chips is a cheap meal.

She says her supplier now buys wholesale fish at the same price she used to buy it from them.

Andrew Crook from the National Federation of Fish Friers expects around 3,000 shops to go out of business in the next five years.

He says: “We have got such a tight margins, with fish being so expensive and our sale price being quite low than compared to say, a pizza.

“We have weathered two world wars we’ve been going 160-odd years. It’s a resilient industry.

“People have a preconception of it as a cheap meal and we have to look at the ingredients. If you look at the price of cod in the supermarket, it’s the same price as steak in the supermarket, so it is a premium protein so we just need to respect it more as consumers.

“People have to go out and hunt cod, it’s not farmed, they have to go out find it and catch it and so it really is the last hunted commodity."

In response to the struggles facing fish and chip shops, the Government Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says: “We are working closely with industry, including the National Federation of Fish Fryers, to mitigate the challenges that they are facing. We are monitoring all key commodities and will continue to do so.”

