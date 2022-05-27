A man who assaulted a woman in a Newcastle hotel, before filming them having sex and sharing the footage with friends has been jailed.

Paul Thomas Kavanagh of Westbourne Park Road, Westminster, pleaded guilty to ABH and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to two years in jail at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, May 27.

The 56-year-old was also handed a restraining order forbidding him from contacting or approaching the victim.

Isleworth Crown Court heard Kavanagh travelled to Newcastle where he was staying at the Sleeperz Hotel.He bombarded the victim with texts and calls inviting her to visit him at the hotel.

When she eventually gave in and went to his room, he subjected to her a vicious assault, hitting her in the face with a bottle and biting her eye before the pair had sex.

When she attempted to leave the room, he blocked her exit and threatened to share the footage.The victim covered her injuries with makeup and was inspected by Kavanagh before attending work the following day.Isleworth Crown Court was told he continued to persistently harass her via text message and phone calls while she was working asking her to return to the hotel and when she refused, he shared the footage.Investigating officer, DS Graham Marshall-Batey said: “The victim has understandably been left shattered by Kavanagh’s violence and malicious actions.

"While the physical injuries she sustained have healed, the humiliation of having a private encounter shared with others without her consent continue to have a huge impact.”