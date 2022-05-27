From lost keys, to a driver stuck in heavy traffic - Northumbria Police has condemned non-emergency 999 calls putting a strain on the service.

The force says it continues to experience a significant increase in 999 calls, off the back of an already-exceptionally busy period from the previous year.

In 2022 so far, the number of 999 calls are up almost 40% when compared to the same period in 2021.

82,000 calls in 2021

113,000 calls in 2022

More than a thousand calls a month should not be placed to 999 Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Northumbria Police say they re-direct more than 1,000 callers who should not be calling the police, to other agencies.

To tackle the growing increase, the force is making significant investment in call-handling systems. They say the improvements will ultimately benefit our communities and ensure we can continue to respond to those who need us most.

The force has also recruited 65 new contact handlers, with plans to bring in an additional 60 workers by the end of the year.

In addition, there is a new call-back system, where people who dial 101 won’t need to wait on the phone.

"We also need the public to help us help them" - Assistant Chief Constable Scott Young, Northumbria Police

Play Brightcove video

"We need the public to think about how and when they contact us – if it’s not an emergency people shouldn’t be phoning 999.

We would also ask people to consider how they contact us for non-emergencies – instead of using 101, people are able to get in touch digitally – this will also help keep our lines free for emergencies.

"We want those who need to use 999 to do so, with confidence knowing we will be there when we need us."