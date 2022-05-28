Weardale Railway welcomes first passengers back on board as the line reopens

Weardale Railway has welcomed its first passengers back on board today as the line reopens for the first time since 2020.

It was bought in 2020, and since then an extensive programme of improvements have been made to get the trains back up and running.

Mrs Sue Snowdon, H.M. Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham and Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham were among the first to enjoy the scenic return trip from Stanhope to Wolsingham.

Wayne Dixon, General Manager of Weardale Railway, said: “Saturday will be a very special day for Weardale Railway as we welcome back passengers for the first time since 2019.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all the staff and our wonderful team of volunteers who have worked so hard behind the scenes to safely bring the Railway back into operation.”

The reopening timetable, which runs from May 28th to July 2nd, offers three Saturday services leaving Stanhope at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, with the return trips leaving Wolsingham at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

An expanded summer timetable will be confirmed in the coming weeks.