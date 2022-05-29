Play Brightcove video

Report by Katie Cole

Organisers of Durham Pride say the event highlights why County Durham should be named 'City of Culture'.

The annual festival, now in its ninth year, took place just days before County Durham will find out if it's beaten Bradford, Wrexham and Southampton for the accolade.

This year's Pride weekend had a unique 'Platinum Jubilee' theme to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne. It also marked London Pride's 50th anniversary.

On Sunday hundreds took part in a parade through the city.

Mel Metcalf chair of Durham Pride said: '"With the last 2 years firmly behind us, we're so proud to be able to bring Pride back to the Durham and Darlington LGBT+ community.

Pride brings everyone together and is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to show their support and celebrate the freedom to love without discrimination."