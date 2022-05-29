Pair arrested after man dies in Hartlepool

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Hartlepool.

Police were called after a report of an altercation in the area of York Road/Gainford Street in Hartlepool at around 2:10pm on Friday 27th May.

Paramedics gave medical treatment to a 59-year-old man, however, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The man and woman who are both aged in their forties, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The man has been bailed whilst enquiries continue and the woman has been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Cleveland Police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of an altercation involving the occupants of two vehicles – a black Vauxhall Mokka and a silver Hyundai Ioniq - to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 090023.