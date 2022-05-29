Play Brightcove video

Tom Linton from Chester-le-Street died from Melanoma in 2020. It was the 20 year old's final wish that his family shared his story to stop anyone else losing their life to the disease.Following an interview with ITV Tyne Tees in February 2022 Tom’s mum Amanda said a man reached out to the Gateshead based Melanona-Me Foundation who she has been working with. Amanda said; "What Tom wanted us to do was show awareness and get the message out and check. He said don't let anyone go through what I am mam. "There was a man who watched when I got interviewed and he said he wouldn't have got checked and gone to the doctors if he hadn't of seen Tom's story."

The man had early stages melanoma and the charity say it is likely it saved his life.

Tom Linton

Tom died in May 2020 from Melanoma. He has been diagnosed with the disease in January 2020 and doctors believe the cancer had spread from a mole on his arm which he’d covered with a tattoo.

Mole on Tom Linton's arm from where doctors believe the cancer spread

This weekend marks the second anniversary of Tom’s death and his family and the charity hosted Tom Fest. The music festival at his former school in Chester-le-Street was also used as an awareness event.Kerry Rafferty who founded the Melanoma Me Foundation said; "It's been a year in the making and the main thing was awareness, especially for the young people. Many haven't got a clue what melanoma is and it will help remind people no one is invincible and they should get checked out if something isn't quite right."

All proceeds raised from the festival are going to the charity.Friends of Tom were also at the festival and said it was a perfect way to celebrate his life.Robbie Brannen said “It's an absolute embodiment of Tom, the music, the bars all around us. It's exactly how Tom would have wanted us to mark the anniversary and not be moping about. He would be so unbelievably proud of what his family have done."Bailey Macdonald said Tom would have loved it. He said; "Tom was our best mate and the way things are and what is mam has done she has basically become our best mate as well."