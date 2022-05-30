The Tyne and Wear Metro is preparing for its busiest weekend in three years when thousands of fans use the network to see Ed Sheeran at the Stadium of Light.

Operator Nexus is making special preparations for the event in Sunderland by running dozens of extra services before the concerts on Friday 3 June and Saturday 4 June.

Trains will be running beyond the normal end of service to help people get home to all parts of the system and a queuing system will be put in place.

Customers are advised to leave plenty of time to get to Sunderland before the concert.

There is even a dedicated Ed Sheeran button on Metro ticket machines to help fans buy a day ticket in advance.

Customers are encouraged to use the same ticket all day for the date of their show, which means they will not need to queue up at ticket machines after the concert.

Fans were left disappointed when Sheeran's team cancelled the first of three dates initially planned - Thursday 2 June - due to "an unforeseen scheduling conflict".

Those with tickets were offered admission for one of the Friday and Saturday performances.

Metro Operations Director, John Alexander, said: "The operation we have in place for the Ed Sheeran concerts is the biggest of its kind in the country this weekend.

"We are expecting our busiest two days of the year so far, and we will be running Metros beyond the end of normal service to ensure that concert goers can get home.

"It is fantastic that Sunderland is welcoming Ed Sheeran at Stadium of Light and we are proud that Metro is to play a part in such big events for our region."

Ed Sheeran will by playing at the Stadium of Light on Friday and Saturday. Credit: PA

He continued: "We will have lots of customer support teams on hand at stations in Newcastle city centre and at stations heading towards Sunderland before each concert, and staff at stations in Sunderland after the concerts who will be able to provide advice and assistance to ensure that fans get to the venue and home quickly and safely."

Concert-goers are encouraged to use Stadium of Light or St Peter’s Metro stations before and after the concerts as both of these stations are within a ten minute walk of the Stadium of Light.

