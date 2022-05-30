South Tyneside's proud shipbuilding history is being celebrated with an exhibition in South Shields.

Pushing the Boat Out, at South Shields Museum, reflects on the importance of shipbuilding and repair among the communities of the town, Jarrow and Hebburn.

Thousand of workers from the areas used to be employed in the shipbuilding industry along the Tyne, which had a world-renowned reputation.

Personal stories from those in the industry will be on display following a project which has captured the memories of those who used to be employed in the yards.

There will also be a range of photographs, shipyard workers' tools and ship models, including some from the National Maritime Museum.

Art inspired by the shipyards will be on show for the first time.

These include work from Peter Burns, a former shipyard plater, and a new series from the South Shields artist Robert Olley.Geoff Woodward, South Shields Museum Manager, said: “This very special exhibition provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the proud story of shipbuilding, ship repair and associated industries in South Tyneside."

The exhibition runs until 12 November.