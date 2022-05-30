A model and dancer from North Yorkshire is set to be Love Island's first deaf contestant.

Tasha Ghouri, from Thirsk, has a cochlear implant and is the fifth person to be confirmed for the eighth series of Love Island which is back on our screens next week.

When asked why she wanted to go on the show, the 23-year-old told ITV: "My dating life has been a shambles.

"This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. I’m definitely ready for a relationship.

"I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them."

A self-confessed party animal, Tasha said her friends would describe her as "wild", adding: "I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant.

"I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it.

“I was in articles worldwide last year, because I was modelling for a brand and my [cochlear] implant went viral on Twitter.”

Tasha will follow in the footsteps of other North Yorkshire and Teesside contestants, including Georgia Steel from Thirsk , Sam Gowland from Middlesbrough, and Luke Mabbott from Redcar.

