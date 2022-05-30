A man has been shot in the leg with an air rifle in Hartlepool.

Police said the 28-year-old was injured overnight between Saturday 28 May and Sunday 29 May on Raby Road, close to the cemetery.

He suffered a wound to his leg which required hospital treatment.

Cleveland Police are investigating and are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.

Officers are also appealing to trace a man who approached the victim.

The man is described as being of a larger build, with short, dark hair and around 5ft 8in or 5ft 9in tall, aged in his early to mid 20s and wearing a white top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Simon Lowther from Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 091159.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.