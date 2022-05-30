Seven ducklings had to be rescued after becoming trapped down a storm drain in Newcastle.

Firefighters were called to the Castle Leazes student halls at around 10am on Sunday 29 May, after the mother duck was heard quacking noisily.

Newcastle University students had spotted her circling the drain and flapping her wings.

Watch manager Lee Denny, from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It was as if the mother duck knew that we were there to help rescue her trapped offspring."

The crew used a crowbar to loosen the grate cover Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The crew opened up the drain with a crowbar and reached down to free the ducklings and reunited them with their mother.

Mr Denny added: "We were delighted and over the moon that the story had a happy ending and credit goes out to the Newcastle University students who initially raised the alarm.

"It's not every day that you get to save the lives of seven little ducklings on a Sunday morning."

