County Durham loses race for UK City of Culture 2025 status

County Durham has lost its bid for UK City of Culture 2025 status.

Bradford was announced as the winner on Tuesday night (31 May) on the BBC's One Show.

Also in the race for the title alongside County Durham were Wrexham and Southampton.

A win for County Durham would have marked the first time a county had been given the honour.

The title was expected to bring thousands of jobs and boost the economy by millions of pounds.

This month's announcement follows a visit from a panel of judges earlier in May.

Historic Durham, wild Durham and industrial Durham were all represented, with the judges splitting into groups to allow as much of the county as possible to be showcased.