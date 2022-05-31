Former Carlisle and York striker Craig Farrell has died aged 39, the clubs have announced.

Farrell scored 71 league goals across a career also taking in Rushden and Diamonds, Exeter and a host of non-league clubs after coming through Middlesbrough and Leeds' youth system.

Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins told the club's website: "I am so sorry to hear this news, Craig was such a likeable young man.

"I think we can all agree that 39 is such a young age. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this very sad time."

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson added: "I speak on behalf of everybody at the club when I say that our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Farrell finished his career with spells at Telford, Hinckley, Blyth Spartans and Whitby. He earlier won three caps for England Under-16s, scoring once against Slovakia at the 1999 European Under-16 Championship.