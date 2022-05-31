Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald has explained to his constituents how he will need 'a lengthy period of recovery and recuperation' after undergoing major surgery.

Mr McDonald was admitted to James Cook Hospital at the end of last week.

He said: "I am currently away from work and wanted to provide an update for constituents. I was admitted to James Cook Hospital at the end of last week and underwent emergency surgery.

"The operation went extremely well but I will now undergo a lengthy period of recovery and recuperation."

"I cannot let this moment pass without expressing my eternal thanks and huge and enduring admiration to all the NHS staff at James Cook, he said. "The treatment and care I have received is nothing short of world class."

He continued: "The staff have been and continue to be magnificent and I owe them all a massive debt of gratitude. Our NHS is truly wonderful.

"While I will be unable to be in Parliament in the coming weeks or attend constituency appointments in the immediate future, please be assured my offices remain fully staffed ready to assist with any constituency queries."

